McHenry County Conservation District seeks applicants to fill board vacancy

The McHenry County Board is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the McHenry County Conservation District Board of Trustees.

The seven-member, nonpartisan board is responsible for developing long-range plans, establishing policy and charting a strategic course and direction for the preservation, education and recreational use of McHenry County’s natural and cultural resources.

The McHenry County Conservation District protects and preserves 25,754 acres throughout the county and maintains 35 sites open to the public, as well as hiking, bike and horse trails, fishing areas, campgrounds and picnic areas.

Trustees serve a five-year term, without compensation. Applicants must be a McHenry County resident, be a registered voter and cannot hold any other political office or be an officer of any political party.

Interested persons have until Tuesday, May 23, to apply through the county’s application portal for boards and commissions, which can be found at bit.ly/McHenryCountyCommittees.