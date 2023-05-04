May 04, 2023
Shaw Local
Randall Road project awarded $3 million state grant

Grant to fund new sidewalk, shared-use path along Randall Road

By Shaw Local News Network
The Randall Road improvement project, completed in August 2021, widened Randall Road between Lake in the Hills and Algonquin, improved flow at the intersection of Randall Road and Algonquin Road, added two new signaled intersections and added pedestrian and bicycle amenities.

The McHenry County Division of Transportation received a $3 million grant from the state of Illinois to add a sidewalk and a shared-use path as part of the final phase of the Randall Road Corridor Improvement Project.

The grant, awarded through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program, will finance the addition of a sidewalk and shared-use path along Randall Road.

This phase of the project includes the widening and rebuilding of a 1.3-mile section of Randall Road between Ackman Road in Crystal Lake and Acorn Lane/Polaris Drive in Lake in the Hills. The new sidewalk and path will connect to existing bicycle and pedestrian trails in the area.

The project currently is in the engineering phase and is expected to go out to bid in November, according to the project website.

The grant is part of $127.9 million awarded this year through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. Other local grant recipients include Crystal Lake, McHenry and Huntley.