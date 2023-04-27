April 27, 2023
McHenry County Illinois Genealogy Society offers $1K scholarship

Deadline for applications is Sunday

By Shaw Local News Network
A member takes notes during a meeting of the McHenry County Illinois Genealogical Society on Thursday, March, 9, at McHenry County College. Thursday was the group’s first in-person meeting since before the pandemic.

McHenry County Illinois Genealogical Society is now accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship.

The scholarship, which will go to a student who lives in or attends high school in McHenry County, was created to encourage and inspire the coming generation to learn about and preserve local and familial history, according to a news release.

The chosen applicant must demonstrate ambitions to study history, preservation of history or genetics. The scholarship application and requirements can be found at mcigs.org/scholarship.

This award is named in honor of Stephen Polep, a McHenry County educator and past board member of MCIGS. The $1,000 scholarship will be sent directly to the student in June 2023.

Deadline for submission is April 30. Questions can be directed to president@mcigs.org.