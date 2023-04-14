Residential recycling events coming to Harvard, Lake in the Hills

The McHenry County Department of Health will host several recycling events this year, the first of which is Saturday in Harvard.

The residential recycling event, set for 9 a.m. to noon at Milky Way Park, 300 Lawrence Road, will be held in partnership with Elgin Recycling, Paper Tiger Document Solutions and the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County.

A second spring recycling event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at Chesak Elementary School, 10910 Reed Road in Lake in the Hills.

Elgin Recycling will accept the following electronic devices during the event:

Televisions and computer monitors (fees apply).

Computers (desktop, laptop, netbook, notebook, tablet), keyboards and mice.

Printers, fax machines, scanners and small-scale servers.

DVD Players, DVD recorders and VCRs.

Video game consoles.

Electronic keyboard and portable digital music players.

Digital converter boxes, cable and satellite receivers.

Fees apply to recycle televisions and computer monitors – $15 for any size LCD monitor, $25 for all other units up to 20 inches and $35 for all other units 21 inches or larger. Elgin Recycling will accept credit cards or cash on site. For additional items accepted but not listed, go to Elgin Recycling’s website or call 847-741-4100.

Those unable to make these events can bring items to Elgin Recycling’s facility, 5114 E. Terra Cotta Ave. in Crystal Lake. The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday from and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Also at the events, the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County will accept alkaline batteries for $1 per pound, fluorescent tubes and LED bulbs for $0.50 to $1 each depending on length, clean solid Styrofoam, packing peanuts, reusable bubble wrap and textiles, including clothing, linens, rags and shoes tied together by the laces.

All colors of solid Styrofoam or block Styrofoam are accepted and must be clean. However, pink and blue construction foam siding and non-solid Styrofoam will not be accepted. Styrofoam used for takeout food and food packaging are also accepted if clean.

For more information, go to the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County website. For more information, email the Environmental Defenders at envirodefmc@gmail.com or call 815-338-0393.

Additional recycling events are scheduled throughout 2023. For more information, go to the health department’s Solid Waste Program webpage. Questions about an event can be directed to Solid Waste Manager Kelli Boeckmann at 815-334-4585.