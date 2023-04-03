Lego train expo’s dazzling displays a hit with kids in East Dundee

It was the best of both worlds Sunday for many youngsters -- and the young at heart -- as the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club visited the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee.

The club exhibited a dazzling collection of model train displays featuring buildings, castles, spaceships, farms, pop culture characters and more, all made from the popular building blocks.

Among the awe-struck visitors was 6-year-old Andrew Kramer of West Dundee.

“This is his favorite thing,” said Andrew’s mom, Megan Kramer. “He was counting down the minutes until it (the show) opened.”

Lego fans of all ages visited the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee on Sunday, April 2, 2023, to check out the displays created by the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club. (Karie Angell Luc)

