April 03, 2023
Shaw Local
Lego train expo’s dazzling displays a hit with kids in East Dundee

Northern Illinois Lego Train Club visited the Fox River Valley Public Library

By Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald
Second from right, Andrew Kramer, 6, of West Dundee views one of the model train displays exhibited Sunday, April 2, 2023, during the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club's expo at the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee.

It was the best of both worlds Sunday for many youngsters -- and the young at heart -- as the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club visited the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee.

The club exhibited a dazzling collection of model train displays featuring buildings, castles, spaceships, farms, pop culture characters and more, all made from the popular building blocks.

Among the awe-struck visitors was 6-year-old Andrew Kramer of West Dundee.

“This is his favorite thing,” said Andrew’s mom, Megan Kramer. “He was counting down the minutes until it (the show) opened.”

Lego fans of all ages visited the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee on Sunday, April 2, 2023, to check out the displays created by the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club.

