Lego train expo’s dazzling displays a hit with kids in East Dundee

It was the best of both worlds Sunday for many youngsters -- and the young at heart -- as the Northern Illinois Lego Train Club visited the Fox River Valley Public Library in East Dundee.
The club exhibited a dazzling collection of model train displays featuring buildings, castles, spaceships, farms, pop culture characters and more, all made from the popular building blocks.
Among the awe-struck visitors was 6-year-old Andrew Kramer of West Dundee.
“This is his favorite thing,” said Andrew’s mom, Megan Kramer. “He was counting down the minutes until it (the show) opened.”
Image 1 of 5
https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230402/lego-train-expos-dazzling-displays-a-hit-with-kids-in-east-dundee