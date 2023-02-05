February 05, 2023
McHenry County College to induct three athletes into its Hall of Fame

By Shaw Local News Network
The McHenry County College Athletics Department will host a Hall of Fame induction Thursday to add three former student-athletes to the ranks, from left to right, Kayli Trausch, Brett Stratinsky and Brianne Prank. (Provided by McHenry County College)

McHenry County College’s first softball player named a National Junior College Athletic Association All-American, a baseball player who holds the school’s career home runs, and volleyball player named a First Team All-American athlete who still holds the record for blocks in one season.

The ceremony will take place about 7 p.m. Thursday during the intermission between the women’s basketball game and men’s basketball game.

Brianne Prank, a softball player from 2016 to 18, was the softball program’s first NJCAA All-American.

Playing first base, she was named to the Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference First Team and the All-Region IV First Team in 2017 and 2018, according to a news release. In her sophomore season, she led the region with a .971 slugging percentage, drove in 45 RBIs and slugged 7 home runs.

Prank received a softball scholarship and continued her education at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, Indiana. She currently resides in Crystal Lake and is a manager at Play It Again Sports.

Brett Stratinsky was a baseball player from 2015 to 2017.

The Stagg High School graduate earned Illinois Skyway Collegiate Conference All-Conference and All-Region IV honors both freshmen and sophomore years and was named to the NCJAA World Series All-Tournament Team his freshman year, according to the release.

With Stratinsky at first base, the 2016 squad went 44-13 overall, winning the conference and Region IV Tournament and in 2017, the team won the ISCC conference with a 50-12 record.

Stratinsky still holds the program’s record for career home runs (27) and is tied for the program’s record for single-season home runs (16), according to the release.

He continued his education and playing career at Middle Tennessee State University where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business. He currently is a project manager with New Design at Lerch Bates Inc. in the greater Chicago area.

Kayli Trausch, a volleyball player for MCC from 2014 to 2016, was an NJCAA First Team All-American her final year at MCC. She also earned ISCC All-Conference honors in 2015 and 2016 and was awarded ISCC Player of the Year for the 2016 season.

The Cary-Grove High School grad is first in MCC volleyball program all-time blocks in one season (157), third in kills per set (3.90) and third in total kills (519).

She went on to Auburn University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business, according to the release.

The McHenry County College Athletics Hall of Fame was instituted in 2004. It honors teams, student-athletes, coaches, administrators, community members and volunteers who have demonstrated a high degree of success, significant contributions or meaningful service to MCC athletic programs.