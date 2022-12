Historic quilts from the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum will be on display Jan. 5 through 31 at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St.

The quilts date from the 1870s through the 1940s, according to the historical society.

The display is free for public viewing during regular box office hours at the Woodstock Opera House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For information, call the McHenry County Historical Society at 815-923-2267.