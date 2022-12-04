McHenry County Regional Office of Education moves to McHenry

The McHenry County Regional Office of Education will move to a new location in the city of McHenry on Dec. 14.

The Regional Office of Education will relocate from the McHenry County Administration Building in Woodstock to a 3,100-square-foot rented office at 408 S. Route 31 in McHenry, the county said in a news release.

The new and larger facility will allow the office to incorporate a Pearson testing lab in order to administer GED exams, state teaching licensure exams and about 200 other industry exams, according to the release.

The Regional Office of Education is responsible for awarding teacher certification, performing background checks, enforcing truancy, conducting professional development for educators and administrators, administering GED exams, conducting school safety inspections and auditing the county’s school districts for fiscal viability and adherence to state curriculum requirements.

Fingerprinting for school employee background checks will not be available Dec. 12 or 13 as the office completes the move, according to the release.

The county’s finance department will move into the 2,000-square-foot space at the Administration Building that the Regional Office of Education will be vacating.