The Illinois Department of Natural Resources changed the location of its McHenry County check station for firearm deer season to Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 Brandenburg Road in Ingleside.

The dates for the 2022 firearm deer season are Nov. 18 to 20 and Dec. 1 to 4. Check station hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For information about check station locations and regulations in chronic wasting disease-testing counties, go to bit.ly/IDNRDeerCheck.