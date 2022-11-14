McHenry County ready for snowy roads, morning commute

McHenry County Division of Transportation supervisors were officially on “snow desk duty” Monday night ahead of what is expected to be the first snow of the season to stick, a spokesperson said.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of northern Illinois, including McHenry County, advising that snow could impact road surfaces overnight into Tuesday and impact the morning commute.

The county’s roads had been pre-treated by Monday afternoon, McHenry County Division of Transportation spokesperson Chris Grask said.

The county will utilize roughly half a dozen road weather information systems to monitor data, including road surface temperature and dew point, Grask said.

“We have them strategically placed around the county,” Grask said. “We can look in at a live camera feed. We are preparing for something like slush right now. We’re looking forward to the first snow.”

The division is expecting up to 5 inches of snow in parts of the county through Wednesday, Grask said.