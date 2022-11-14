Parts of northern Illinois to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow by end of Tuesday

The first snow of the season to actually stick is due to arrive in northern Illinois around midnight Monday, a National Weather Service metrologist said.

Early Monday morning, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of northern Illinois, northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, cautioning that “limited snow risk” would impact road surfaces overnight and could affect Tuesday morning’s commute.

While light snow is expected on and off in the morning hours Tuesday, heavier snowfall is forecasted for Crystal Lake and the northwest suburbs beginning at sundown Tuesday, said Brett Borchardt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s office in Romeoville.

The weather service was working on a forecast update, but expected the Crystal Lake area would see 2 to 4 inches by the end of Tuesday, Borchardt said.

The northwest suburbs, including McHenry County, the western half of Lake County, and the northern portion of DeKalb County is forecasted to see the highest snowfall totals due to the lake effect, Borchardt said.

“I think we will see it stick a little bit throughout the day tomorrow,” Borchardt said on Monday. “Any elevated surface, deck or patio, is where it will start sticking first. Once the heavier snow starts, it’ll stick everywhere.”

Will, Kendall, Kane, La Salle, Whiteside and Lee counties were on track to potentially see snow accumulation of less than a half inch Monday evening and another inch or less on Tuesday, according to forecasts Monday afternoon.

Borchardt cautioned that as one of the first snows of the season, drivers should be extra careful Monday evening and Tuesday and be mindful of road crews doing their work.

The weather outlook forecasted scattered snow showers through Wednesday evening.