Raue Center’s masterclass series continues with ‘Wicked’ actor

After a successful launch in October, Raue Center School for the Arts’ masterclass series continues Nov. 14 with cast members from the current national tour of “Wicked,” now playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

Broadway and television actor John Bolton, known for his work in the original casts of “Anastasia,” “A Christmas Story” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will lead a dance workshop in the style of “Wicked.” All attendees are welcome to join in on stage for the dance portion of the workshop.

One-on-one coaching demonstrations are also available for reservation by contacting rcsaeducation@rauecenter.org.

Tickets for the masterclass event are $10 per participant for Raue Center School for the Arts or RaueNOW families and $15 for the general public. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the class will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, go to rauecenter.org/education or contact the box office at 815-356-9212 or boxoffice@rauecenter.org.