FUNctional Speech Therapy opens in Fox River Grove

FUNctional Speech Therapy marked its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in September at its 960 Illinois Route 22, Suite 216, location in Fox River Grove.

FUNctional Speech Therapy provides speech, language and feeding services to help children with communication and feeding needs, while educating and coaching families, according to a news release from the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

Founder and president Mariana Polistchuk cut the ribbon alongside staff, family and representatives of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

Polistchuk is a licensed and board-certified pediatric speech-language pathologist who specializes in evaluation, treatment, and consultation for children with communication and feeding needs, according to the release. She is fluent in English, Russian and Hebrew.