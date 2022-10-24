October 24, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

Algonquin police to collect unwanted, expired prescription drugs Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
This file photo shows a bag of prescription drug dropped off at the Woodstock station Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

This 2017 file photo shows a bag of prescription drug dropped off at the Woodstock station Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. (Sarah Nader)

Unwanted and expired prescription drugs can be dropped off Saturday at the Algonquin Police Department.

The event, done in partnership with state Sens. Dan McConchie and Don DeWitte, will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the police station, 2200 Harnish Drive.

Participation is easy and residents can remain in their car, according to a release from McConchie and DeWitte’s offices. Those looking to drop off prescription drugs should drive through the marked lanes and follow the directional signs through the parking lot. Staff will be there to assist and gather the medications.

Accepted medications include prescription drugs, pet medications and vitamins. Liquids, creams, needles and illegal drugs will not be accepted.