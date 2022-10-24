Algonquin police to collect unwanted, expired prescription drugs Saturday

Unwanted and expired prescription drugs can be dropped off Saturday at the Algonquin Police Department.

The event, done in partnership with state Sens. Dan McConchie and Don DeWitte, will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the police station, 2200 Harnish Drive.

Participation is easy and residents can remain in their car, according to a release from McConchie and DeWitte’s offices. Those looking to drop off prescription drugs should drive through the marked lanes and follow the directional signs through the parking lot. Staff will be there to assist and gather the medications.

Accepted medications include prescription drugs, pet medications and vitamins. Liquids, creams, needles and illegal drugs will not be accepted.