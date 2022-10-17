McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office adds new attorney to civil division

The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office on Oct. 11 hired a former assistant prosecutor in New Jersey for its civil division.

Fara Momen worked as an assistant prosecutor in New Jersey for the past three years, where she was assigned to the juvenile, screening, appellate, domestic violence and recovery court units, according to a news release.

She earned her law degree from Rutgers Law School in Newark, New Jersey, in 2018 and master’s degrees in diplomacy and international relations as well as strategic communications from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. Previously, she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science with an economics minor from San Diego State University.