Neighbors in Need event highlights McHenry County resources for homeless residents

An event hosted by the McHenry County Continuum of Care to End Homelessness seeks to raise awareness of local resources available with live music and a food truck.

The event – Neighbors in Need: Understanding Homelessness in McHenry County – will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Willow Crystal Lake, 100 S. Main St.

The event coincides with community resource days, which are held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday through the end of 2022 at Willow Crystal Lake to provide people experiencing homelessness access to showers, laundry, camping equipment, food, medical help, camping supplies, bike repair and other assistance. There will be no community resource days Nov. 25 or Dec. 30.

Neighbors in Need will include presentations from the Continuum of Care and other agencies that assist the homeless. Continuums of Care are community planning groups formed under U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations in order to organize and deliver housing and services for the homeless.