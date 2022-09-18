Free ‘learning circle’ for women farmland owners set for Wednesday at McHenry County College

An educational opportunity for women who own or manage farmland is in the works for Wednesday at McHenry County College, the Land Conservancy of McHenry County said.

The learning circle will take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at McHenry County College’s Center for Agrarian Learning, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

The learning circle will focus on topics like agricultural education, season extension, fruit crop production and establishing pollinator plantings. It will also highlight the Center for Agrarian Learning and horticulture department programs at McHenry County College.

Nearly half of all farmland in Illinois is owned or co-owned by women, and many women now manage farmland on their own, according the Land Conservancy of McHenry County’s new release.

This event is designed to provide women the opportunity to meet other landowners, share their farm successes and challenges, discuss goals for their land, and get advice and technical assistance, the release stated.

It is open to women with all levels of experience, whether they are actively managing a farm, recently inherited one or are interested in learning about how to run an operation.

Participants can register online https://conservemc.org/learning-circle-for-women-farmland-owners-sept-21/ or email chodge@conservemc.org.