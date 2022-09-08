IDPH reports first human case and first death of 2022 from West Nile

The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the first human case death from West Nile virus reported in Illinois this year.

A person in their late 70s in Cook County became ill at the beginning of August and subsequently died, according to a news release. West Nile virus was a contributing factor in the death.

Another human case was identified in DuPage County, according to IDPH.

The first human case of West Nile virus in Illinois was reported last year on Aug. 3. For the 2021 season, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 65 human cases – although human cases are underreported – including five deaths.

Last year, 48 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus-positive mosquito batch, bird or horse. So far in 2022, positive mosquito batches have been identified in 33 counties, and 14 birds have tested positive in nine counties.

This year, the first mosquito batch to test positive for West Nile virus was collected May 17 in Will County. The first bird to test positive for West Nile virus this year was collected in Logan County on July 5.

In McHenry County, mosquito batches have tested positive in Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove and Lake in the Hills. A crow tested positive in McHenry.

Surveillance for West Nile virus in Illinois includes laboratory tests on mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds, as well as testing sick horses and humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms. People who observe a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird should contact their local health department, which can determine whether the bird will be picked up for testing, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks.

Four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. However, in rare cases, severe illness including meningitis or encephalitis, or even death, can occur. People older than 50 and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile virus.

The IDPH encourages the public to “Fight the Bite” by practicing the three “R’s” – reducing risk by ensuring doors and windows have tight-fitting screens and standing water where mosquitoes can breed are eliminated, repelling mosquitoes by using insect repellant and wearing clothing that covers skin, and reporting locations where water has been sitting stagnant for more than a week.