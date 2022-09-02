Jail Brakers, Prairie State Legal Services offer marijuana expungement event

Jail Brakers, a McHenry-based program that offers support and services to the families of incarcerated individuals, and Prairie State Legal Services are offering an event on the sealing and expunging of marijuana-related records and convictions.

The event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the McHenry County Board of Health office, 620 Dakota St. in Crystal Lake.

When the state of Illinois legalized the recreational use of marijuana, the state Legislature passed an automatic expungement of the records of those convicted of simple possession of small amounts of the drug.

Those convicted of possession of larger quantities or sale and distribution are required to actively petition to have their records removed.

Prairie State Legal Services, 400 Russel Court in Woodstock, has developed a special program to guide and instruct individuals on how to make their appeals. The program is free to the public.

To register for the event, visit http://www.eventbrite.com/e/39408756517.