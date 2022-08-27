McHenry County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for correctional officer

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for the position of correctional officer.

The physical agility test and written exam will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Applications and all required documents must be received by 4 p.m. Oct. 3.

Additional information can be found at bit.ly/McHenryCountySheriffJobs. Test standards can be found at bit.ly/SheriffTestStandards.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 21 years of age upon hiring, hold a high school diploma or GED, be a U.S. citizen, possess a valid driver’s license, possess or be able to obtain a Firearm Owners Identification Card upon employment, and live within McHenry County, any bordering Illinois counties or Kenosha and Walworth counties in Wisconsin within one year of hiring.

No prior experience is required, according to a news release. Training is provided upon hiring.

The starting pay is $56,966 annually. Employees also receive paid holidays, paid vacation, annual raises, and sick time after one-year probation. Medical, dental, and life insurance is offered by the county for the employee and dependents. Benefits are subject to change, dependent upon the union’s collective bargaining agreement.

Applicants must submit their application and all required paperwork online at www.mchenrysheriff.org/join-us/employment-application by 4 p.m. Oct. 3.