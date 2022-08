One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Fox Lake.

The Fox Lake Police Department said officers were dispatched at 5:18 p.m. to the crash scene at Route 12 and Sayton Road.

Authorities said the injured person was taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.

