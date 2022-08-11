McHenry County animal adoption center remains closed after several months

After closing its doors in May, the adoption side of the McHenry County Animal Control and Adoption Center remains closed because of staffing shortages, officials said.

While officials at the center said they are hopeful staffing will soon come through, allowing a reopening sooner rather than later, the center remains in much the same spot it was in May, McHenry County Department of Health spokeswoman Lindsey Salvatelli said.

Some movement at this point has been made on staffing, Salvatelli said, but there is not yet a tentative date on reopening.

“I’m not sure if they’ll resume operations in the coming weeks or the end of this month,” Salvatelli said.

Despite the adoption center remaining closed, the facility still is carrying out a number of other services, Salvatelli said. Those include animal control, pet registration, accepting relinquished pets, which are then transferred to partner centers, and microchipping. Pets must be registered with the state, she said.

Although the center is not facilitating pet adoptions, it is participating in the Clear the Shelters event being held throughout the Chicago area, Salvatelli said. This is something held every August by NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago. Adoption fees are waived, specifically on Aug. 27, but some waive them throughout the month.