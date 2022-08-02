American Veterans Traveling Tribute to visit Harvard September 8-11

The Harvard Chamber of Commerce will host the American Veterans Traveling Tribute from Sept. 8 to 11 at Milky Way Park, 300 Lawrence Road.

AVTT originally was formed in 1998, then purchased and reformed in 2005 by retired US Army Lt. Col. Don Allen and his wife, Dr. Barb Allen. After retiring from the army, Allen felt compelled to honor the service of veterans, according to a news release.

The nationally recognized traveling tribute honors veterans of every major conflict dating back to World War I.

The Harvard Chamber of Commerce will be the only city in Illinois to host the entire tribute, consisting of 212 panels and over 58,300 names, according to a news release.