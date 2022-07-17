McHenry Lions to sponsor Mobile Hearing and Retinal Screening Unit

The McHenry Lions Club will sponsor the Mobile Hearing and Retinal Screening Unit from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at the McHenry Public Library, 809 Front St.

The mobile unit will be conducting free hearing and retinal screenings for children and adults. No appointment is necessary. The mobile screening unit is sponsored by the McHenry Lions Club and the Lions of Illinois Foundation. It is made possible through donations. The Lions Club will also collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids at the event.

Hearing loss is one of the most common chronic disabilities in the US. There are nearly 720,000 people with impaired hearing in Illinois alone. Of these, 106,000 are deaf and 26,000 of those were deaf before the age of 19. The Lions Clubs of Illinois sponsor free hearing screenings every year for persons aged 18 years or older and minors aged 10-17 years with written parental consent.

The quality of life for people with retinal disorders, such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy is dramatically impacted. Since early detection of such disorders is critical, persons aged 55 years or older are encouraged to take advantage of the free retinal screening.

For more information and membership in the McHenry Lions Club, contact Gary Peterson at 630-809-7633 or mchenrylionsclub@gmail.com.