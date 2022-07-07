Raue Center’s School for the Arts students to present ‘Seussical the Musical’

Students at the Raue Center’s School for the Arts in Crystal Lake will perform two productions of “Seussical the Musical,” a show based on the works of Dr. Seuss that tells the story of Horton the Elephant.

“Seussical Kids” will feature a cast of Raue Center School for the Arts students between the ages of seven and 10 years old, while “Seussical Jr.” will be the same show, but with a cast aged 12 years and older.

“Seussical Kids” runs 7 p.m. July 8 and 1 and 4 p.m. July 9. Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for students.

“Seussical Jr.” will take place 7 p.m. July 15 and 1 and 4 p.m. July 16. Tickets are $20 for adults and $7 for students.

RaueNOW members receive a 30% discount on tickets. Some restrictions may apply.

For information, go to rauecenter.org.