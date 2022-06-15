Anhydrous ammonia tank tips near Marengo

A farm fertilizer tank that went off the road and tipped into a ditch near Marengo did not result in the leak of the dangerous chemical being carried, the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts said.

Firefighters were called 4:40 p.m. Monday to Kishwaukee Valley and Oleson roads where the farm machinery towing an anhydrous ammonia tank tipped for a report of leaking ammonia, but no leak was found, according to a news release.

Anhydrous ammonia is used as fertilizer and can be very dangerous “when involved in a crash or handled improperly” fire officials said. The area was secured and wind direction checked to ensure safety, but the tank did not expel any of the chemical, the department reported.

A farm supply services company assisted firefighters at the scene and removed the tank. The crash closed Kishwaukee Valley Road in both directions for over an hour, a fire department spokesman said.

In April 2019, a tractor pulling a tank of anhydrous ammonia leak in Beach Park sent about 40 people to the hospital.