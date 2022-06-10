Free document shredding event set for June 18

The McHenry County Department of Health will host a free event where county residents can bring their sensitive tax, bank or financial records from home to be shredded.

Secure document shredding is being offered by the department in partnership with Paper Tiger Document Solutions from 9 a.m. to noon June 18 at Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Road in Woodstock.

The event is for residents who wish to securely shred bank statements, tax records, credit card statements, invoices or any other document with their name, address or other sensitive information on it. Documents must be removed from binders and binder clips prior to the event. Paper clips and staples are acceptable.

The event is for residential purposes only. Shredding is limited to four banker boxes, or containers of similar size, per vehicle. Shredding will be available until the truck is full.

Additional document shredding dates have been scheduled for July 16 at Woodstock North High School and Agu. 20 at the McHenry County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road in Woodstock. Both events will run from 9 a.m. to noon.