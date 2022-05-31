Ugaste, DeWitte to host mobile office hours Thursday in Huntley

State Rep. Dan Ugaste and State Sen. Don DeWitte will host mobile office hours Thursday in Huntley.

Residents can meet with district office staff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Huntley Park District, 12015 Mill St.

Constituents can also call 630-797-5530 or email ugaste@ilhousegop.org at any time to access state services from Ugaste’s office, or call 847-214-8245 or email dewitte@ilsenategop.org to access services from DeWitte’s office.

Ugaste, R-Geneva, represents the 65th House District, which currently includes a small part of McHenry County in the Huntley area. DeWitte’s district includes the 65th and 66th House districts, which includes all or part of Crystal Lake, Huntley, Lake in the Hills and Lakewood.