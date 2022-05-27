Fox Lake man dies from motorcycle crash injuries

A motorcyclist from Fox Lake died Friday from injuries sustained in a crash Thursday night in Lakemoor.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified the victim as Anthony Wasser, 38.

About 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Lakemoor police and the Wauconda Fire District responded to the crash scene at Route 120 and Volo Village Road, according to a news release. Wasser was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he died.

The crash remains under investigation.

