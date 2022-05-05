Tulip Festival to begin Sunday at Richardson Farm

After cold weather delayed the tulips’ bloom for a number of weeks, the Tulip Fest at Richardson Farm is slated to open on Mother’s Day this Sunday.

Richardson Farm, which had hoped to open April 23, cautioned that not all of the flowers will be in bloom on opening weekend as different varieties bloom at different times.

Between 50,000 and 100,000 were showing color earlier this week, according to a news release. Warmer weather in the forecast should prompt a greater reveal at the farm, located at 909 English Prairie Road in Spring Grove.

Tulip Fest hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays with the farm closed on Mondays. The Richardson Farm gift shop, featuring hand-crafted items, fudge, jams, salsa, doughnuts and wine tasting, will be open until 7 p.m. Food trucks will be onsite daily during festival hours.

For updates on what’s in bloom, go to richardsonfarm.com or the Richardson “World’s Largest” Corn Maze page on Facebook.