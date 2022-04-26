McHenry County 2022 Green Guide now available

The 2022 McHenry County Green Guide, now available online at www.mchenry.edu/green, features the latest information on recycling hazardous household waste, electronics, motor oil, lightbulbs, batteries and Styrofoam.

All categories in the 16th edition of the publication are updated with the latest recycling information, including tips on recycling aerosols, paint, propane tanks and single-use personal protective equipment.

The guide also contains guest articles from Flat Can Recycling, Inc. and Terracycle as well as details for multiple countywide electronics collections, shredding events and a household waste collection event in June.

A printed version of the Green Guide can be requested by emailing sustainability@mchenry.edu. A fully translated Spanish version will be available soon and can also be requested via email.

For information about the Green Guide or Sustainability Center, email sustainability@mchenry.edu.