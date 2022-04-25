Johnsburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations

The Johnsburg High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for the Class of 2023.

People can nominate a former athlete, five years removed from their graduation date, a coach, five years removed from coaching at Johnsburg, or an athletic booster/volunteer who contributed to the the school’s athletic programs. Nominations for the Class of 2023 are due by Aug. 1.

The link to the Hall of Fame nomination form can be found on the Johnsburg High School Athletics webpage. You can also access the form through this link: JB HOF Fillable.pdf

People can download the form in order to fill it in.