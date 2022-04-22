Applications due April 30 for Friends of Moraine Hills State Park scholarships

The Friends of Moraine Hills State Park is offering two $1,000 scholarships to students who will be pursuing a career directly related to preserving and protecting the environment.

Eligible students must reside in Lake, McHenry or Kane counties, attend a high school in one of these counties, have a minimum B average for the first three years and plan to attend an accredited college or university.

Applications are due by April 30 for the school year starting in the fall of 2022.

The Friends of Moraine Hills State Park is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting awareness of the natural heritage of Moraine State Park.

Application packets are available at www.friendsofmorainehillsstatepark.org.