Low-cost pet vaccination, microchip clinics open to McHenry County residents

McHenry County pet owners with pets due for rabies vaccines can register for the McHenry County Animal Control low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinics.

Discounted vaccination and microchip packages are being offered at these clinics in recognition of Public Health Month, according to a news release.

The McHenry County Animal Control will hold two clinics in April at its animal control location at 100 N. Virginia St. in Crystal Lake. A clinic for cats will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. April 19 and one for dogs will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. April 26.

These services are available only for McHenry County pet owners, and an appointment must be made in advance. Registration now is open. To reserve a spot, call 815-459-6222. Payment will be accepted via cash or check only at both events.

Dog owners who take advantage of the discounted vaccine and microchip package will bay $20 for a one-year vaccine, microchip and registration tag. Cat owners will pay $15. The fee will be $5 more for pets that are not fixed.

One-year vaccines will be available for the same prices as the package. Three-year vaccines will be available for $30 with additional registration fees. Pet owners who are only interested in microchipping their pets at either clinic will pay $15.