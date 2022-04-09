April 09, 2022
Low-cost pet vaccination, microchip clinics open to McHenry County residents

By Northwest Herald staff report

McHenry County pet owners with pets due for rabies vaccines can register for the McHenry County Animal Control low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinics.

Discounted vaccination and microchip packages are being offered at these clinics in recognition of Public Health Month, according to a news release.

The McHenry County Animal Control will hold two clinics in April at its animal control location at 100 N. Virginia St. in Crystal Lake. A clinic for cats will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. April 19 and one for dogs will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. April 26.

These services are available only for McHenry County pet owners, and an appointment must be made in advance. Registration now is open. To reserve a spot, call 815-459-6222. Payment will be accepted via cash or check only at both events.

Dog owners who take advantage of the discounted vaccine and microchip package will bay $20 for a one-year vaccine, microchip and registration tag. Cat owners will pay $15. The fee will be $5 more for pets that are not fixed.

One-year vaccines will be available for the same prices as the package. Three-year vaccines will be available for $30 with additional registration fees. Pet owners who are only interested in microchipping their pets at either clinic will pay $15.