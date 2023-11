Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Laura Bell, of Crystal Lake, holds her signs as she and other attendees listen to speakers during a rally for abortion rights on the historic Woodstock Square on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Woodstock. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

A rally for abortion rights was held on the historic Woodstock Square on Saturday in Woodstock. The event was organized by Women’s March-McHenry County and McHenry County NOW as part of nationwide protests, according to a news release. The rally is to “demand an end to the dangerous, escalating attacks on reproductive rights and freedoms in this country,” organizers said. The rallies nationwide are timed ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court beginning oral arguments in an abortion case.