‘Hometown Celebration’ planned for ‘American Idol’ contestant Grace Kinstler

A hometown celebration for Lakewood native and “American Idol” finalist Grace Kinstler is set for Tuesday afternoon and will include a parade followed by a concert at RedTail Golf Club, according to the village.

People can start gathering along the parade route around 3:30 p.m. Parking will be available as early as 1 p.m. in marked public parking spots, according to the village of Lakewood.

The parade will move up South Walkup Avenue to Grant Street, right on Woodstock Street, right on Williams Street to the Raue Center, then right on Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake city officials said.

Masks and social distancing will be required along the parade route.

Attendees also may buy tickets for Kinstler’s “Hometown Concert,” scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at RedTail Golf Club, 7900 Redtail Drive, Lakewood.

Kinstler will be on stage at 6 p.m. to film a segment for the show’s finale, Crystal Lake officials said. Concert seating will be arranged in pods of six seats each on a first-come, first-served basis. All attendees will be required to wear masks.

Tickets for the concert are available online at www.etix.com for $5 a person or $300 for VIP pods, located in the first few rows. VIP tickets include two VIP parking spaces, six T-shirts and six RedTail vouchers.

RedTail will provide concert-goers with brats, hot dogs and drinks. Que Pasta, Olive Branch, Tacos Locos, Smoking Bar B Que, My Sister’s Tomato also will have food trucks at the event. T-shirts will be available in a limited supply for $10 each.

All proceeds from the concert will be used to cover the cost of the event.

Kinstler, a 20-year-old Crystal Lake Central High School graduate, was one of three contestants selected Sunday to proceed to the show’s final round next week. She and fellow contestants Willie Spence and Chayce Beckham each will perform a final time during the May 23 grand finale, when the contest winner will be announced.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the correct time of the parade.