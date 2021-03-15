1 to 3 inches of snow possible Monday as National Weather Service warns of slippery roads

Pedestrians cross the street as snow falls downtown on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Snowfall, heavy in parts, along with winds gusting as high as 40 mph was forecasted for McHenry County and northern Illinois Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service advised.

A winter weather message from the weather agency warned of a wintery mix along with some wet snow for noon to 7 p.m. Monday. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches was also predicted.

The winter weather follows a week of spring-like temperatures last week. Light icing and accumulating snow will be accompanied by steady temperatures in the lower 30s.

Slippery road conditions are to be expected and brief higher snowfall rates will likely overlap with the beginning portion of the evening commute, National Weather Service said.

Drivers advised to slow down and use caution when driving.

The latest road conditions for Illinois are available at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.