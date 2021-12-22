McHenry County Board seeking Democrats to replace former board member

The McHenry County Board is taking applications from interested Democrats to replace former board member Jessica Phillips.

Phillips resigned from the board in November after moving out of the district. On Tuesday, the board declared her seat vacant, triggering a 60-day process to find a new person to fill the seat, which represents District 2.

Phillips was a Democrat, and state law requires board Chairman Mike Buehler, R-Crystal Lake, to appoint a Democrat who lives in the same district to fill the seat. District 2 includes parts of Algonquin, Cary, Lake in the Hills, Lakewood and Crystal Lake.

Applications can be found on the County Board’s website at mchenrycountyil.gov or in person at the County Board Office, Room 209, in the McHenry County Government Center, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock. Applications and questions about the vacancy can be sent to Kathie Bough at KMBough@mchenrycountyil.gov or by mail to the McHenry County Board, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, IL 60098. If mailed, certified or registered mail is recommended.

Phillips was elected to office in November 2020 and served about one year in the role. She was the first openly gay woman to serve on the County Board.

A map of McHenry County Board's District 2. (Provided by McHenry County)

The person selected to replace Phillips will be Buehler’s third appointment to the board since he was elected in November 2020.

Jeff Schwartz, R-McHenry, was selected in January to replace Chuck Wheeler, who died at the end of 2020. Jim Collins, D-Crystal Lake, was selected in March to replace Suzanne Ness, who was elected to the Illinois House of Representatives in November 2020.

Collins’ nomination generated controversy after Democratic Party of McHenry County Chairwoman Kristina Zahorik criticized the nomination process for not including Phillips, who was the only Democrat from District 2 after Ness’ departure.

Buehler defended the interview process for Collins’ seat at the time and said he gave all candidates an equal opportunity. Zahorik also expressed disappointment that Buehler did not select the preferred candidate of the county party.

On Tuesday, Buehler said he would be seeking volunteers from the board to help him with interviews for selecting Phillips’ replacement, which likely will be completed by Feb. 21.