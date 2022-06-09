Harvard School District 50 recognizes 31 students who earned Seal of Biliteracy

Harvard School District 50 awarded 31 graduating students with the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy, recognizing a high level of proficiency in two or more languages.

The Seal of Biliteracy is a state-supported recognition of students who have acquired language for college and career readiness. To prove proficiency in two or more languages, students must meet a benchmark score on the SAT or ACT and earn a 4 or 5 in the Advanced Placement language exam.

Students who earned the Seal of Biliteracy are Omar Alva, Kaitlyn Barnett, Oger Bernal Ramirez, Evelyn Bustos, Manuela Castaneda, Sandra Castaneda, Eduardo Flores Acosta, Lee Galarza, Lizbeth Gonzalez, Mateo Hernandez Zarate, Brian Hernandez, Enrique Hernandez, Itzel Hernandez, Jennifer Hernandez, Jose Herrera, Emily Huicochea, Aldo Jimenez, Adeline Keller, Caoimhe Kelly, Edelmina Lamas-Barron, Carlos Maya Ortiz, Jesus Ortiz, Adilene Parra, Jose Pichardo, Karen Puentes, Edwin Quinones, Nely Rojas Nava, Nathan Rosas, Caden Scott, Juan Silva and Abigail Tittle.

The graduating class is the fourth cohort of Harvard’s dual language program, which began in 2007. The district’s goal is to have 50% of graduating seniors earn the Seal of Biliteracy by 2026.