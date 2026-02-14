Shaw Local

Lake in the Hills man accused of sexually assaulting children

Michael C. Montero

Michael C. Montero (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

By Claire O'Brien

A Lake in the Hills man has been accused of sexually assaulting two children.

Michael C. Montero, 35, is charged with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault with a victim younger than 13, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a victim younger than 18, a Class 2 felony, according to a criminal complaint in McHenry County court records and prosecutors.

Prosecutors said they asked for Montero to be detained pretrial, which Judge Cynthia Lamb granted Friday.

According to prosecutors, the Lake in the Hills Police Department began investigating Montero at the end of January. A child reported that Montero allegedly had been sexually abusing them. The child said in a forensic interview that she allegedly had been abused by Montero for several years, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said they found a second alleged victim during their investigation. The child was, according to prosecutors, visiting Montero during a spring break.

Prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local police department or the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Montero is due back in court Feb. 20.

Claire O'Brien

