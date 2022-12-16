Pingree Grove man charged with disorderly conduct over possible school threat

A 22-year-old Pingree Grove man was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly posting to social media what “would be perceived as a threat to a school,” the Pingree Grove Police Department said.

Nicholas A. Laterza Jr., of the 1000 block of Larkspur Court, had his bond for the misdemeanor charge set at $1,500, of which he needed to post 10% to be released. He has since been released from custody, the Kane County jail log shows.

The social media post was reported Wednesday as an anonymous complaint through the department’s online citizen reporting system, according to a news release.

The post showed a photograph of a man with a text message attached, the release states. No specific school was identified in the post, but the department said it worked collaboratively with Cambridge Lakes Learning Center and Community School District 300 during its investigation.

The department has also increased its presence around the school.