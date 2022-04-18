Fox River Grove man charged with DUI in Barrington Hills crash with injury

A 35-year-old Fox River Grove man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a Barrington Hills crash that left a woman injured, court records show.

Daniel Dominic Spears Jr., of the 100 block of Northwest Highway, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence in connection with a crash that caused “great bodily harm,” as well as aggravated driving under the influence while license is suspended or revoked, each a Class 4 felony.

If convicted, Class 4 felonies can carry sentences of one to three years in prison.

Spears was also charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle, failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway, according to the criminal complaint.

Spears was arrested April 14, when police said he “failed to reduce speed” while driving a 2011 Lexus on the wrong side of Chapel Hill Road and caused a crash in Barrington Hills, according to the complaint.

Spears posted the required 10% of his $50,000 bond and was released from McHenry County Jail on Sunday, according to the jail log.

He is due in court Tuesday.