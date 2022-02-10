McHenry County grand jury indictments: Feb. 10, 2022

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Jjphi H. Phan, 19, of the 200 block of Uteg Street, Crystal Lake; failure to report change of employment as sex offender.
- Sergio Esquivel, 45, of the 2500 block of Route 23, Marengo; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, four counts of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm, reckless homicide, and two counts of aggravated reckless driving.
- James P. Kunatz, 61, of the 5300 block of West Orchard Drive, McCullom Lake; possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a converted vehicle and two counts of theft.
- Currens A. Carty, 38, of the 100 block of East End Avenue, Crystal Lake; obstructing justice.
- Dina M. Gussie, 44, of the 900 block of Lake Avenue, Woodstock; theft and unauthorized use of bank account number.
- Kevin R. Fricke, 29, of the 400 block of North Cambridge Drive, Palatine; 10 counts of possession of child pornography and unauthorized video recording.
- Alexander P. Campos, 26, of the 500 block of Sunrise Drive, McHenry; aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of domestic battery.
- Shelly L. Meehan, 53, of the 200 block of North Boulevard, McHenry; obstructing justice and resisting a police officer.
- Ian L. Anderson, 35, of the 8400 block of Memory Trail, Wonder Lake; aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
- Tonya M. Krich, 37, of the 800 block of Montana Drive, Cary; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
- Sasha A. Fletcher-Borg, 20, of the 1000 block of West Florence Street, McHenry; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dawn M. Dabler, 48, of the 1500 block of Oregon Trail, Elk Grove Village; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
- Alfredo D. Jordan, 22, of the 200 block of Joseph Street, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated battery resulting in bodily harm, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm, and aggravated reckless driving.
- Frank R. Bochette, 30, of the 800 block of Carol Avenue, Woodstock; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm and aggravated reckless driving.
- Adon M. Castaneda, 38, of the 1100 block of Jewett Street, Woodstock; aggravated driving under the influence with prior violations and aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended.
- Carl W. Mayher, 58, of the 5400 block of West Lake Shore Drive, Cary; aggravated driving under the influence.
- Justin A. Schulze, 32, of 1800 block of Wicker Street, Woodstock; aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended and driving while license revoked.
- John W. Hooper, 23, of the 23100 block of North Kelsey, Barrington; possession of an unassigned certificate of title.
- Vincent C. Miller, 42, of 1600 block of Park Street, McHenry; criminal trespass to residence and two counts of battery.
- Christopher N. Kijak, 33, of the 7200 block of Colonial Drive, Crystal Lake; aggravated assault of a police officer.
- Luther J. Fluker, 42, of the zero to 100 block of North Greenfield Drive, Freeport; obstructing justice and obstructing identification.
- Vincent M. Petryniec, 48, of the 11400 Russell Drive, Huntley; false personation of a police officer.
- David A. Bastidas, 30, of the 300 block of Dean Street, Woodstock; defrauding a drug screening.
- Mark S. Owen, 46, of the 800 block of Prairie View Drive, Woodstock; aggravated battery to a police officer.
- Juan C. Rojas-Castaneda, 30, of the 1300 block of Northfield Court, Harvard; obstructing justice and unlawful possession of certificate of title.
- Michael M. Guerrero, 37, of the 1000 block of Bartholdi Court, Carol Stream; obstructing justice.
- Adam J. Buchner, 29, of the 8800 block of Maureen Drive, Spring Grove; failure to register as a sex offender.
- Kristopher A. Mueller, 34, of the 600 block of Cypress Bridge Road, Lake Zurich; theft over $500.
- Lorenzo Alvarado-Guereca, 32, of the 700 block of Grace Street, Elgin; obstructing justice and resisting a police officer.
- Chandler N. Parrish, 25, of the 1800 block of Orchard Lane, McHenry; aggravated driving under the influence with prior violations and aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended.
- David S. Whitham, 22, of the 1100 block of Prides Run, Lake in the Hills; three counts of aggravated battery to a security officer.
- John A. Kuhl, 54, of the 700 block of Legend Lane, McHenry; theft of $10,000 to $100,000.
- Niccole J. Calendo, 31, of the 700 block of Dartmoor Drive, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with prior violations.
- Timothy P. Ritchie, 48, of the 7400 block of Harbor Road, Wonder Lake; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with prior violations.
- DeShante B. Fowler, 35, of Waukegan; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.