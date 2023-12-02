Two injured in car crash in Algonquin

Two drivers were injured in car crash Saturday morning along Route 31 in Algonquin. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

Two drivers were transported to hospitals with injuries after a car crash Saturday morning on Route 31 in Algonquin, Cary Fire Protection District communication specialist Alex Vucha said.

The Cary Fire Protection District responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at 11:10 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 31 and Klasen Road. Firefighters arrived within five minutes to find two cars in the middle of the intersection and one driver trapped in her vehicle, according to Vucha.

A medical helicopter was requested for the trapped driver but was denied because of weather conditions, Vucha said.

The adult female driver was freed from her white SUV and transported to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with serious injuries but not believed to be life-threatening, Vucha said.

An adult female driver of a black SUV was transported to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington with moderate injuries, also not believed to be life-threatening, Vucha said.

The Algonquin Police Department is investigating the crash.