Crystal Lake teen last seen driving black Mongoose brand mountain bike missing since Wednesday

An 18-year-old Crystal Lake man has been reported missing by his family, Crystal Lake police said Friday.

The family of Nathaniel Tillman said they last saw him at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday riding a black Mongoose brand mountain bike that has red lettering, police said.

Tillman is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing about 165 pounds. He has fair skin, brown eyes and brown hair.

The Crystal Lake Police Department has been investigating the circumstances surrounding his failure to return home or communicate with his family, they said, adding that they do not suspect Tillman’s disappearance was the result of foul play.

“We share in his family’s concern for his well-being,” Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Thomas Kotlowski said in a news release. “Crystal Lake detectives are pursuing a number of leads at this time.”

Anyone who may have information relating to Tillman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 815-356-3620. In addition, anyone with a cellphone can send an anonymous tip to the department by texting CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411). Text messaging rates may apply.