Police say Chicago man arrested in Huntley with meth in car stolen in Schaumburg

Robert W. Mitchell

Robert W. Mitchell (Photo provided by the Huntley Police Department)

By Janelle Walker

A Chicago man is facing felony charges after authorities said he was arrested in a stolen car during a Wednesday traffic stop in Huntley.

Robert M. Mitchell, 42, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and a stolen car, according to a release from the Huntley Police Department.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers located and stopped a Hyundai Sonata in the area of Huntley Crossings and Route 47 that had previously been reported stolen out of Schaumburg, according to the release.

Authorities said that during a search of the vehicle, being driven by Mitchell, officers found drug paraphernalia and more than 275 grams of methamphetamine.

He was transported to the Kane County Jail pending a detention hearing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Huntley Police Department at 847-515-5311. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Huntley Police Tip Line at 847-515-5333.

