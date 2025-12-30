Scooter’s Coffee opens inside Algonquin Meijer; South Elgin location also planned

Employees stand in front of McHenry County's first Scooter's Coffee location inside the Algonquin Meijer, located at 400 S. Randall Road. (Photo provided by Ava Matsas)

McHenry County’s first Scooter’s Coffee location is open inside the Algonquin Meijer store, located at 400 S. Randall Road.

Owners Ava Matsas and her father Alex Matsas opened the coffee shop last week. A grand opening celebration will be held Friday with merchandise giveaways including shirts, hats and tumblers. The first 100 customers will receive free drinks for one week through the Scooter’s app, a Scooter’s Coffee news release said.

“We’re just excited to be a daily stop for Meijer employees, Meijer shoppers and everyone in the area,” Ava Matsas said. “We’re always serving coffee with a smile.”

This is the second Scooter’s Coffee inside a Meijer, with the other location being in Machesney Park, she said.

The Matsas family, based in West Dundee, plan to open two other Scooter’s locations in Hoffman Estates and South Elgin.

Matsas said they decided to open their own Scooter’s location after discovering the business while traveling for her brother’s hockey tournament.

Scooter’s Coffee was founded in 1998 in Nebraska, and has grown to nearly 900 locations across 32 states, according to the release. The business is known for specialty espresso beverages and Red Bull infusions that combine flavors with the energy drink. The coffeeshop serves cold- and hot-brewed coffee, fruit smoothies, sparkling sodas, pastries and savory breakfast options.

Matsas said her favorites are the everything bagel breakfast sandwich and the vanilla latte.

A location in Downers Grove opened earlier this month.

The locally owned and operated Algonquin Scooter’s Coffee location is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.