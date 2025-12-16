Border Patrol agent from Pingree Grove denied release on charges of sexual assault, robbery

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent from Pingree Grove who has been accused of sexual assault and robbery will remain in jail after a federal judge denied him pretrial release, court records show.

Uribe, 44, is charged with deprivation of civil rights under color of law and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence dating back to 2022, according to a federal indictment unsealed last week. Uribe was arrested last week and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Chicago.

In a detention hearing Monday, Judge Keri Holleb Hotaling denied Uribe’s motion for pretrial release with electronic monitoring.

The motion, filed by Uribe’s attorney Mary Judge, argued that Uribe is “not a danger to the community,” citing his lack of criminal history, that he is an honorably discharged Marine after serving four years and has been employed by the federal government since 2009.

“Mr. Uribe has close family ties, including a wife, four children and a supportive extended family,” Judge said in the motion.

According to the indictment, Uribe sexually assaulted and robbed two women while working in his capacity as a federal agent. One incident took place in Schaumburg, while another took place in Naperville. He is accused of brandishing his firearm during at least one of the attacks, according to the court record.

Uribe also is accused of robbing and attempting to sexually assault two other women, court documents say.

Uribe performed both customs and immigration duties in the Chicago area, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release. As a Customs and Border Protection officer, Uribe had the authority to carry a firearm and make arrests.

If convicted of the charges, Uribe faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Uribe is due back in court on Wednesday.