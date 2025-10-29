West Dundee, Wonder Lake residents inducted to conservation foundation hall of fame

The Illinois Conservation Foundation recently named its 2025 inductees into its Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame. (Image provided by Illinois Conservation Foundation)

Steve McClone of West Dundee and Stacy Iwanicki of Wonder Lake recently were inducted into the Illinois Conservation Foundation’s Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame for outstanding conservation, outdoor recreation and education contributions.

Iwanicki and McClone was inducted along with seven other Illinois residents.

McClone founded Moonpie Outdoors. He has guided over 80 hunting and fishing trips for children with cancer and veterans, according to the foundation.

Iwanicki has been natural resources education coordinator at Volo Bog State Natural Area for nearly 40 years.

“She has inspired generations through her creativity, knowledge, and commitment to environmental education,” the foundation said in a news release.

FILE - Stacy Iwanicki, natural resource coordinator for Volo Bog State Natural Area, reads during WinterFest in an undated photo. Iwanicki was recently named to the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame. (Candace H)

McClone and Iwanicki will be be formally inducted during the Illinois Conservation Foundation Gala March 19 of next year at Abbington Banquets in Glen Ellyn.

“This year’s inductees reflect the mission of the Illinois Conservation Foundation. Through their leadership and example, they’ve helped protect natural spaces, expand access to the outdoors, and inspire others to get involved in conservation.” Illinois Conservation Foundation executive director Jenny Vaughn said in a news release. “We’re proud to recognize their impact and celebrate the difference they’ve made across Illinois.”

“These honorees have spent their lives protecting our lands and waters, caring for wildlife, and passing down the hunting and fishing traditions that define Illinois’ outdoor heritage,” Illinois Department of Natural Resources director and Illinois Conservation Foundation chair Natalie Phelps Finnie also said in the news release. “I’m especially proud to see IDNR team members among this year’s inductees, whose work has gone above and beyond both professionally and personally to serve the people of Illinois and the places we all love.”

The gala also will honor Illinois Outdoor Excellence Awards recipients. The award recognizes outstanding outdoor businesses, volunteers, influencers, and writers. Award nominations will be accepted online at ilconservation.org/awards.

For information, visit ilconservation.org or email jenny@ilconservation.org.