McLaughlin retains 52nd House District seat by 47 votes over challenger Peterson

Republican state Rep. Martin McLaughlin of Barrington Hills has retained his 52nd House District seat by a 47-vote margin, according to results certified Monday by the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Although Democratic challenger Maria Peterson of North Barrington has until Dec. 9 to file for a discovery recount, McLaughlin said he’s received a congratulatory voicemail from her. Peterson could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The certified total shows that McLaughlin won a third term with 29,520 votes, or 50.04% of the total, to Peterson’s 29,473. The 52nd District encompasses parts of Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, including the Barrington area, Algonquin, Mundelein and Wauconda.

A member of a superminority party in Springfield, McLaughlin said he was far outspent by his challenger and sees that as evidence of his effectiveness in the House.

The campaign featured television ads focusing on abortion rights that invoked his name but not Peterson’s.

“Abortion is not in question in Illinois,” McLaughlin said. “I’m not sure why we’re not focused on the things we need to fix.”

A former village president of Barrington Hills, McLaughlin said he is known throughout the 52nd District for that and through the coaching of youth sports before his election to the General Assembly in 2021.

He considers the independent support his campaign received to be a plus for him and his constituents.

“It’s an honor to be reelected and not be beholden to any special interests,” McLaughlin said. “Having independent support provides a level of protection. I may be one of the only people down there.”

State Board of Elections public information officer Matt Dietrich said a potential recount would be a long and intricate process that extends beyond McLaughlin’s scheduled swearing-in Jan. 8 and likely incur legal expenses for the challenger.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241203/illinois-state-politics/mclaughlin-retains-52nd-district-house-seat-by-47-votes-over-challenger-peterson/